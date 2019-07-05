Rhode Island residential fire leaves 7 displaced

JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say seven people have been displaced by a residential fire in Rhode Island.

Johnston Fire Chief Peter Lamb says no one was injured after a fire on the exterior of a residence extended inside and into the attic late Thursday.

The fire chief says everyone inside at the time escaped.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes.

WPRI-TV reports that authorities deemed the home uninhabitable.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the four adults and three children in finding shelter.

Chief Lamb says he is not sure if all seven people live at the residence.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.