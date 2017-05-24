Ready to serve: Businesses find vets are dedicated, capable

NEW YORK (AP) — Many small business owners make it a point to hire veterans when they have job openings.

Often the owners have military experience themselves, and believe that years in the service make people dependable and industrious workers. Some appreciate service members for the sacrifices they make, especially those who have served in combat zones. And other businesses want to help veterans who struggle with homelessness, addiction and other problems.

Companies that employ veterans say there are few downsides — some are still in the reserves or National Guard, but owners say they can work around the times when these staffers are called to duty.

Some veterans use a military vocabulary that’s laden with acronyms unfamiliar to civilians — and it can take a while for them to give up that habit.