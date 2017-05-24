Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Ready to serve: Businesses find vets are dedicated, capable

By JOYCE M. ROSENBERG
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Many small business owners make it a point to hire veterans when they have job openings.

Often the owners have military experience themselves, and believe that years in the service make people dependable and industrious workers. Some appreciate service members for the sacrifices they make, especially those who have served in combat zones. And other businesses want to help veterans who struggle with homelessness, addiction and other problems.

Companies that employ veterans say there are few downsides — some are still in the reserves or National Guard, but owners say they can work around the times when these staffers are called to duty.

Some veterans use a military vocabulary that’s laden with acronyms unfamiliar to civilians — and it can take a while for them to give up that habit.