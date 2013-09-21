Suspect killed after rocket attack in Ankara

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities say they killed a suspected assailant and injured another after a rocket attack on two police buildings in Ankara.

State-run Anadoglu press agency says the rockets, launched late Friday, damaged one of the buildings but no one was injured.

Interior Minister Muammer Guler said that police later recovered evidence, including an unexploded rocket, from bushes near the scene of the attack. Anadoglu said that police intercepted the two suspects near a university campus.