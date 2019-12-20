U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
Kansas man sentenced to life for leaving woman to die

 
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison for severely beating a woman in 2016 after she refused to have sex with him and then leaving her to die in a wooded area.

Korrey Raine White Rinke, 26, won’t be eligible for parole for 25 years under the sentence ordered Thursday for first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping in the death of 46-year-old Julianna Pappas of Overland Park. He also was ordered to register as a sex offender and pay more than $15,000 in restitution, The Kansas City Star reported.

Prosecutors initially planned to seek the death sentence and charged him with capital murder and rape. He pleaded guilty in June.

Pappas’ body was found in a park in Overland Park after she had been missing for more than a week. Rinke told police that he raped and beat Pappas after she refused to have sex with him. He said he “did not believe she would survive her injuries” when he left her in the park, according to court documents.

At his sentencing Thursday, Rinke apologized and spoke about his experience in Alcoholics Anonymous.

“I’m sorry for drinking and I’m sorry for the death of Ms. Pappas,” said Rinke.

After his arrest, he was diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome, a condition that a psychologist testified left him with impaired cognitive function that impeded his ability to regulate his behavior and mood.

Pappas’ brother said in a statement that his sister was a free spirit who trusted people more than she should. Because of the state of Pappas’ body, the family was unable to give her an open casket funeral in accordance with Greek Orthodox traditions, according to the statement that prosecutors read during the hearing.

“I cannot bear to think of her last moments of life,” said the brother, who lives in Texas and was unable to attend the hearing.

Rinke’s attorney filed a notice of appeal immediately after the hearing.