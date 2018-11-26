District court to dedicate new location in downtown Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A busy Ohio district court has moved to a new location in Akron and is planning a new dedication to help people become more familiar with the court.

The Ohio 9th District Court of Appeals handles between 800 and 1,000 appeals in civil, criminal and domestic cases from Summit, Medina, Wayne and Lorain counties. The Akron Beacon Journal reports the court has moved to a new location in downtown Akron and will hold an open house Tuesday evening at the new location on Main Street.

The event will include remarks from Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor.

The 9th district had been in the state-owned Ocasek building since 1985, but officials say continuing maintenance issues prompted the search for a new location in 2016.

