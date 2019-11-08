U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
Russia-Ukraine war
What to stream this weekend

Activists to protest wall along Arizona-Mexico border

 
LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — Environmental and other activists say they’ll gather on the U.S.-Mexico border at Arizona’s Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument over the weekend to protest U.S. government plans to build a wall there.

The Center for Biological Diversity says the 30-foot (9-meter) barrier will hinder migrating wildlife, destroy sacred archaeological sites and further threaten already endangered species. The area’s rare desert oasis Quitobaquito Springs is home to the endangered Sonoyta mud turtle and Quitobaquito pupfish.

The activists will gather at noon Saturday at the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument Visitor Center before launching the protest.

More than 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) of new border wall construction are planned or have been started across Arizona.