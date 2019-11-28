U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
3 wounded in house party shooting in South Jordan

 
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of wounding three people at a house party in South Jordan.

Police Lt. Matt Pennington says the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Three people were taken to a hospital with varying degrees of injuries.

Pennington says one victim was struck by gunfire eight times and the other two only once.

Two remain in critical condition and the third in stable condition.

Investigators believe they have identified the suspect but Pennington did not release his name.

He says there is no threat to the public.

The shooter is believed to no longer be in the area. Other police agencies in the Salt Lake Valley are searching for him.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting.