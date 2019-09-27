Poor People’s Campaign returns to its North Carolina roots

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The Poor People’s Campaign is returning to North Carolina, where leaders will hear stories from people who have experienced police violence.

The campaign is bringing its 25-state “We Must Do MORE” tour to Greenville Friday. MORE is an acronym for mobilizing, organizing, registering and education.

A discussion of poverty and police issues will be held Friday at the Lucille Gorham Intergenerational Community Center. On Saturday, campaign organizers will canvass neighborhoods to hear from low-wealth people and register people to vote.

On Saturday evening, the film “Amazing Grace” will be shown at Philippi Church of Christ. The documentary presents the live recording of Aretha Franklin’s album, “Amazing Grace.”

One of the leaders of the Poor People’s Campaign is the Rev. William Barber, who began the “Moral Monday” movement In North Carolina.