South Dakota’s Jewish community small, tight-knit

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

South Dakota’s Jewish community small, tight-knit

By REGINA GARCIA CANO
 
Share

RAPID CITY, South Dakota (AP) — The first Jews to settle in what is now South Dakota established themselves in Deadwood during the Gold Rush more than 150 years ago, finding a niche selling hardware, groceries, dry goods and more. By 1920, the state was home to some 1,300 Jews.

That community has dwindled to an estimated 390 people — less than a tenth of 1 percent of South Dakota’s population. No U.S. state has fewer Jews. It’s a small, but tightly knit flock that makes do without a permanent rabbi and worries too few children are coming along to sustain it.

“Nobody wants to be the last one to turn the lights out,” said Steve Benn, a neonatal doctor who serves as lay leader at Synagogue of the Hills in Rapid City. He orchestrates bar mitzvah ceremonies, performs ritual circumcisions and conducts funeral services.

The reasons for the decline vary. Some members stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in western South Dakota transferred elsewhere and took their families, some doctors working on Indian reservations were eventually reassigned and other Jews simply left in search of better opportunities in more populous areas.

Other news
FILE - Cahas Mountain looms over the path of the Mountian Valley Pipeline as it crosses the Blue Ridge Parkway at Adney Gap on July 18, 2018. The Supreme Court is allowing construction to resume on a contested natural-gas pipeline that is being built through Virginia and West Virginia. Work had been halted by the federal appeals court in Richmond, even after Congress ordered the project's approval as part of the bipartisan bill to increase the debt ceiling. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in June. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Supreme Court allows construction to resume on the Mountain Valley Pipeline
FILE - A Qatar Airways plane prepares to take off at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco Dec 22, 2020. Qatar Airways said Thursday, July 27, 2023, it earned a profit of $1.2 billion over the last fiscal year, boosted in part by the small country on the Arabian Peninsula hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Qatar Airways posts a $1.2 billion profit over the last fiscal year when it hosted FIFA World Cup
FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage’s account

“Anybody that has moved here or moved away ... it’s always been professionally driven as opposed to other reasons,” Benn said of the Rapid City congregation, noting it’s not because of any feeling of isolation.

There are two active synagogues, one in Sioux Falls and another in Rapid City. A third synagogue in Aberdeen sometimes hosts services and Torah study groups. Rapid City’s synagogue was once a family home that was donated to the community by Stan Adelstein, a state senator who occasionally officiates weddings.

South Dakota is the only state without a permanent rabbi, which Benn says is due to “market forces.”

“If the synagogue can afford to hire a rabbi and there’s a large enough need for one, they (synagogues) make their own arrangements,” he said.

South Dakota’s last rabbi, Stephen Forstein, arrived in 1979 after the rabbi at the Sioux Falls synagogue died. Forstein was a part-time rabbi who also operated a lighting supply business that took him around the state.

“I’m out to sell a product, be it like light bulbs or Judaism, and I make no bones about it — I’m selling Judaism,” he told The Associated Press in November 1980. But Forstein moved to Michigan years later. Since then, the community has been served by lay leaders and student rabbis from Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati who travel to the state regularly.

Young Hasidic rabbinical students who are part of a global community-outreach training program known as “The Roving Rabbis” also come to the state every summer and at other times during the year, making in-home visits. Last year, they even arranged a bar mitzvah for a boy who had just turned 13.

“Some of them wait all year for when the rabbis come in the summer to ask questions about Judaism,” Yosef Sharfstein, a Roving Rabbi, said during an August visit to Sioux Falls. He joked there are more Jewish people on his block in Brooklyn, New York, than in all of South Dakota.

These rabbinical students, who are associated with the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, bring kosher meat, which is not available at grocery stores in the state; some families, including Benn’s, order the meat online. The students also bring kosher mezuzahs— small parchments of handwritten biblical verses, rolled into cases and fastened to door frames — that are a reminder for Jews that God is the ultimate home protection.

Benn worries that the Jewish community will continue to diminish. The Rapid City congregation has just one school-aged child. In a recent meeting, the congregation discussed whether it should follow the example of one in Dothan, Alabama, that offered as much as $50,000 to families who commit to stay at least five years.

But though it’s small, the feeling of community is strong. Some travel nearly three hours to attend Friday Shabbat services in Rapid City.

In September, the congregation welcomed Sara Eiser, its new student rabbi from Hebrew Union College. She quickly identified her priority: Cultivating the Jewish faith in the congregation’s only child.

“I want (the child) to be able to walk into a classroom and say ‘I’m Jewish and I’m proud of it,’” Eiser said.