Man waving gun on city street fatally shot by police

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man who was firing a gun into the air as he walked down the street in a Pennsylvania city was shot and killed by police.

The shooting in Allentown occurred shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday.

Police responding to reports of a man armed with a gun encountered 27-year-old Andre Leach, of Paterson. Witnesses say he was screaming and waving the gun around.

The officers told Leach to drop the weapon, but he declined and aimed it at them. The officers then opened fire.

One officer received a shrapnel injury to his leg during the shooting. That officer was treated at a hospital and released later Thursday.

It’s not known why Leach had the weapon. Authorities believe he may have been staying in Allentown.