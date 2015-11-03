Relatives sentenced in kidnapping of boy, 5, from hospital

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A father, grandmother and aunt charged with kidnapping a 5-year-old boy from St. Louis Children’s Hospital have been sentenced after pleading guilty to reduced charges.

Porter Stone was being treated at the hospital for cardiomyothapy when he vanished after being discharged on April, 24, 2012. His mother had sole custody.

Authorities found the boy in Alsip, Illinois, with his father, Jeffrey Stone; grandmother, Rhonda Matthews; and aunt, Heather Minton, all of California.

Stone pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge of interference with custody and was ordered to serve supervised probation, with a suspended three-year prison sentence.

Minton and Matthews admitted to misdemeanor charges of interference with custody. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/1NOvOAf ) that the charges won’t go on their record if they successfully complete probation.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com