Obama welcomes result of Scottish referendum

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama says he welcomes Scotland’s decision to stay part of the United Kingdom.

In a statement, Obama also congratulates the people of Scotland for their “full and energetic exercise of democracy.” He says their debate and discussion on independence is a reminder of Scotland’s enormous contributions to the United Kingdom and the world.

Voters in Scotland resoundingly rejected independence in a historic referendum Thursday. Their decision prevented a rupture of a 307-year union with England.

Obama says he looks forward to continuing the strong and special relationship the U.S. has with the people of the United Kingdom.