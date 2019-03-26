FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Family now charged in death of Georgia boy buried in yard

 
GUYTON, Ga. (AP) — Five relatives charged in the death of a Georgia girl now faces charges in the death of her brother as well.

The Savannah Morning News reports their father, 50-year-old Elwyn Crocker Sr., their stepmother and three others are each indicted on two charges of felony murder, child cruelty and concealing a death.

Effingham County sheriff’s investigators say a tip led authorities in December to the bodies of 14-year-olds Mary Crocker and Elwyn Crocker Jr, which were buried in their father’s yard. Both had been homeschooled and never reported missing.

The indictment issued last week alleges that like his sister, Elwyn had been beaten, starved and kept in a dog crate.

The defendants are set to be arraigned next month.

