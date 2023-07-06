AP Top News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

Conservatives go to red states and liberals go to blue as the country grows more polarized

STAR, Idaho (AP) — Once he and his wife, Jennifer, moved to a Boise suburb last year, Tim Kohl could finally express himself. Kohl did what the couple never dared at their previous house outside Los Angeles — the newly-retired Los Angeles police officer flew a U.S. flag and a Thin Blue Line banner representing law enforcement outside his house. “We were scared to put it up,” Jennifer Kohl acknowledged. But the Kohls knew they had moved to the right place when neighbors complimented him on the display. Leah Dean is on the opposite end of the political spectrum, but she knows how the Kohls feel.