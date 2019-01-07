Group seeks to build indoor turf facility in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A nonprofit group has proposed building a $7 million indoor turf facility for soccer and other sports in Council Bluffs.

The proposed Iowa West Sports Plex awaits a city Planning Commission vote Tuesday and a City Council vote that would likely happen later this month, The Daily Nonpareil reported .

The Iowa West Foundation and other grant sources would provide the funding for the 75,000-square-foot building. The foundation aims to improve the community by providing leadership, creating partnerships and using resources to fill community needs, according to the organization’s website.

“The Iowa West Sports Plex will provide a much-needed home for our young athletes to be able to play the sports they love all year round and not have to travel outside of our community to do so,” said Pete Tulipana, the group’s president and CEO.

The sports complex would be built just northwest of the Mid-America Center, which Tulipana said is meant to stimulate more private development in the entertainment district.

The facility would be operated and managed by the Council Bluffs Soccer Club. The fields would be used for a variety of sports, including youth baseball, softball, soccer and flag football.

Shane Hoss, treasurer of the soccer club and a volunteer coach, said he’s happy that the city could soon have a multi-sports complex.

“This is a great opportunity for all kids to play in a state-of-the-art facility, and we couldn’t have done it on our own,” he said. “This IWF initiative will ensure that the facility is built with no debt. Local kids won’t have to pay premium prices to practice or play.”

Stacy Nelson is a Council Bluffs resident whose children participate in multiple sports. She said there’s great potential for the new sports complex.

“We want our kids to be involved in Council Bluffs clubs, but if we don’t have the facilities to practice and play year-round, it limits our options,” she said.

If approved, construction could begin in the spring and the facility could open in December.

___

Information from: The Daily Nonpareil, http://www.nonpareilonline.com