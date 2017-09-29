FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Judge rejects plea deal in Roslyn slaying; trial set Monday

 
WEBSTER, S.D. (AP) — A judge has rejected a plea agreement in the case of a man accused of fatally shooting another man in his Roslyn home two years ago.

Forty-six-year-old Jason Lewandowski earlier pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to murder and other charges in the death of 33-year-old Jeremy Hendrickson in late 2015.

The American News reports that an attorney for Lewandowski said his client was prepared to plead guilty to manslaughter. Judge Jon Flemmer declined to accept the deal due to uncertainty over whether it was acceptable to Hendrickson’s family.

Jury selection in Lewandowski’s trail is scheduled to begin Monday in Webster. The trial is scheduled to run through Oct. 27.

___

Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com