Indiana drivers can embrace the past with Studebaker plate

 
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Indiana is introducing a new license plate to honor Studebaker cars and trucks, starting Jan. 1.

The South Bend Tribune reports that the plate will have the Studebaker red ball logo. It will also say “Studebaker Museum” along the bottom.

The museum in South Bend will receive $25 from each Studebaker plate. Studebakers were made in South Bend until the 1960s.

The museum opened in 2005 and features the world’s largest collection of presidential carriages as well as a collection of Studebaker cars.

