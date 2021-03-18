U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Ex-Nebraska high school coach, teacher arrested in sex case

 
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A former Papillion-La Vista High School football coach and social studies teacher has been arrested on suspicion of third-degree sexual abuse by a school employee.

An arrest warrant was issued for Stephen Gentry, 29, on Wednesday, and he appeared in Sarpy County Court on Thursday, when his bond was set at $1,000. He also was ordered to have no contact with any minors outside of his own children.

Investigators believe Gentry had inappropriate contact with a student in January, according to court records, after the parents of the student in question went to school district officials with concerns.

Gentry resigned in February after the investigation began. He had been with the district for three years.

If convicted, Gentry faces up to two years in prison. His next court date is set for April 13.