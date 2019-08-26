FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Coroner releases names of man, infant shot to death Saturday

 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A coroner has identified an Indianapolis man and his infant nephew two days after they were fatally shot inside a home.

The Marion County coroner’s office said Monday that 37-year-old William Wilson Jr. and 3-month-old Kahdor T. Wilson died in Saturday’s shooting.

Thirty-six-year-old Ivory Smith is being held at the Marion County Jail on preliminary charges of murder and battery stemming for the killings.

The Indianapolis Star reports that according to court documents Smith told officers she shot Wilson, who was her boyfriend, following a fight.

She allegedly said she grabbed Wilson’s gun, shot at him and followed him downstairs to a bedroom and continued firing.

Smith then allegedly realized she had also shot the infant and Wilson’s 62-year-old mother, who was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the wrist.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com