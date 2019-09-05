1 dead, 10 wounded in 2 bombings at bus station in Pakistan

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say two bombs exploded minutes apart near a police vehicle at a bus terminal in the southwestern city of Quetta, killing one person and wounding 10 others.

City police chief Abdur Razzaq Cheema said a passer-by was killed and two others were wounded Thursday in the first bombing.

He said the second bomb wounded eight people, including policemen and a local TV journalist, when they reached the bus terminal responding to the first explosion. Cheema said some of the wounded persons were listed in critical condition at a government hospital.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, but the bombings came less than a week before Ashoura, the holiest day on the Shiite Muslim calendar, which mourns the 7th-century death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.