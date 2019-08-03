Idaho girl dies after she was impaled in head by steel bar

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Idaho girl dies after she was impaled in head by steel bar

By MORGAN SMITH
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 9-year-old Idaho girl has died after falling out of a tree and getting impaled in the head by a steel bar, her family said Friday.

Shaylyn Bergeson was playing in her backyard Monday near the city of Rexburg when she fell, Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries said. Officers found the girl unconscious under a tree near the family’s home after a piece of steel poking out of the ground impaled her. The girl was airlifted a hospital in Utah, where she underwent surgery.

Shaylyn died Thursday evening at a hospital in Utah, said her mother Jesi Bergeson.

Bergeson said the energetic little girl loved to jump rope and do gymnastics. She joked to her parents that her talents would take them to jump rope competitions around the world one day. Shaylyn also loved arts and crafts, especially projects involving glitter, Bergeson said. They recently banned glitter from the house, she joked.

Shaylyn was a very active child, she added, who enjoyed riding her first mountain bike on country roads and climbing up trees.

“She loved everything and everyone,” Bergeson said. “She’s had more positive life experiences than some people do in 80 years of living.”

Bergeson said she and Shaylyn had spoken a few months ago about organ donation. Shaylyn told her mother that she wanted to donate her organs if she ever passed away.

When she died Thursday evening, Bergeson said they donated her liver, kidneys, heart valves and other body parts to patients in need.

“It just speaks to her giving nature,” she said.