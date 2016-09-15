Mammoth 800-pound gator caught in South Carolina lake

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — An 800-pound alligator has been captured in South Carolina, one of the largest caught in the state in recent years.

The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reports (http://bit.ly/2cXKuVw ) that Jonathan Smith and finance Melissa Davis pulled in the gator after fighting it for hours on Lake Marion last Saturday. It was 12-feet 10-inches long and weighed 806 pounds.

Jay Butfiloski of the Department of Natural Resources says there’s no official listing of the largest alligators caught in the state. He says some people estimate the sizes and weighing the large animals is an inexact science.

A Massachusetts woman reported trapping a 1,025-pound alligator six years ago while a 755-pound gator was caught last year - both on Lake Marion.

Smith’s alligator will be stuffed and the meat donated to charity.

___

Information from: The Times & Democrat, http://www.timesanddemocrat.com