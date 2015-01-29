Ford beats estimates despite declines in earnings, revenue

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Ford beats estimates despite declines in earnings, revenue

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
 
Share

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is putting a tough year behind it and promising big things despite a bumpy global market.

The Dearborn-based automaker’s net income fell 56 percent to $3.2 billion in 2014. Sales were down slightly, to 6.32 million cars and trucks, and revenue dropped 2 percent to $144.1 billion.

Ford had repeatedly warned that earnings would be lower as it invested for the future. The company spent heavily to introduce 24 vehicles worldwide, including a redesigned Mustang and the new aluminum-bodied F-150 pickup truck. Ford plowed money into five new plants in Asia and racked up expenses for closing plants in Europe and Australia. It also launched the Lincoln luxury brand in China.

All that effort puts 2015 on track to be “a breakthrough year,” Ford President and CEO Mark Fields said Thursday. Boatloads of Mustangs are steaming toward China and the redesigned Edge and Explorer are hitting the U.S. market just as SUV sales are soaring. Ford says the new F-150 is already the fastest-selling vehicle on its lots. And with only 15 new vehicles this year, the company will spend less on costly launches.

Other news
FILE - Cahas Mountain looms over the path of the Mountian Valley Pipeline as it crosses the Blue Ridge Parkway at Adney Gap on July 18, 2018. The Supreme Court is allowing construction to resume on a contested natural-gas pipeline that is being built through Virginia and West Virginia. Work had been halted by the federal appeals court in Richmond, even after Congress ordered the project's approval as part of the bipartisan bill to increase the debt ceiling. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in June. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Supreme Court allows construction to resume on the Mountain Valley Pipeline
FILE - A Qatar Airways plane prepares to take off at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco Dec 22, 2020. Qatar Airways said Thursday, July 27, 2023, it earned a profit of $1.2 billion over the last fiscal year, boosted in part by the small country on the Arabian Peninsula hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Qatar Airways posts a $1.2 billion profit over the last fiscal year when it hosted FIFA World Cup
FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage’s account

Ford forecasts a pretax profit of $8.5 billion to $9.5 billion this year, up from a profit of $6.3 billion in 2014.

There are still some trouble spots. Ford is counting on economic improvement in Brazil, Europe and India to help offset weakness in places like Russia. Ford lost around $300 million in Russia last year because of sharp declines in sales and the ruble devaluation.

Ford also took an $800 million charge in the fourth quarter because of currency controls in Venezuela and the constraints on what it can build and sell in the country. Ford will no longer include Venezuelan operations in its financial reporting; it expects the markets in Venezuela and Argentina will continue to contract this year.

Ford’s North American profits will be dinged in the first quarter by the cost of changing over its Kansas City truck plant to aluminum production for the new F-150. Production of Ford’s F-Series trucks won’t be at normal levels until the second quarter of this year.

The strong dollar puts more pressure on Ford, since rivals like Toyota can load up their models with features at prices U.S. automakers can’t match.

Even falling oil prices could be a mixed blessing. While lower oil costs are reducing the price of commodities like steel and putting more money in buyers’ pockets, they could also hurt demand for trucks in the oil and gas industry, which has been a steady source of buyers for Ford.

But Fields seems unrattled.

“We’ll deal with the hand that we’re given,” he said.

Investors reflected that confidence. Ford’s share rose 36 cents to $14.82 in afternoon trading.

S&P Capital IQ analyst Efraim Levy, who has a “buy” opinion on Ford’s shares, said the company should start getting some payoff from last year’s investments.

“Since the beginning of 2014 it’s been a 2015 story,” he said. “Now you have to deliver. There are no excuses. And I think they could do it.”

Ford’s net income fell to $52 million in the fourth quarter. But without one-time items, including the Venezuela charge, Ford earned $1.1 billion, down 15 percent from a year ago.

Its adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share beat Wall Street’s forecast of 22 cents per share, according to FactSet. Fourth-quarter revenue fell 4.5 percent to $35.9 billion, but also beat analysts’ expectations.

Ford’s full-year adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share also beat forecasts.

In North America, Ford’s full-year profit fell 22 percent to $6.9 billion, largely the result of a slowdown in pickup truck sales as the company prepared to launch the new F-150.

Ford said profit-sharing checks for its 50,000 U.S. hourly workers, which are based on North American profits, will total around $6,900 when paid in March. That’s down from a record $8,800 per worker last year.

The losses were offset by Ford Credit, the company’s finance arm, which earned a pretax profit of $1.9 billion. That was the unit’s best result since 2011. Ford also earned a record full-year profit of $589 million in Asia.

In Europe, Ford narrowed its full-year loss to $1.1 billion. Ford’s European sales improved thanks to new vehicles, but results were hurt by the economic slowdown in Russia. In South America, Ford’s losses ballooned to $1.2 billion.

DEE-ANN DURBIN
I cover the food and beverage industry.