Iowa man charged with attempted murder after 2 stabbed

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a northwestern Iowa man has been charged with attempted murder and other counts after police say he stabbed two people.

Spirit Lake police told the Sioux City Journal (http://bit.ly/2sKAm6r ) on Friday that 29-year-old Nicholas Thompson, of Spirit Lake, had been charged. Police were called at 5 p.m. Thursday to a home for a report of that a person had been stabbed.

Police say two people were injured. Their names have not been released. One person was taken to a local hospital and later flow to a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital. The other person declined medical treatment.

Thompson, who remains in the Dickinson County Jail, has been charged with attempted murder and going armed with intent.

___

Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com