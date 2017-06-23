Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Iowa man charged with attempted murder after 2 stabbed

 
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a northwestern Iowa man has been charged with attempted murder and other counts after police say he stabbed two people.

Spirit Lake police told the Sioux City Journal (http://bit.ly/2sKAm6r ) on Friday that 29-year-old Nicholas Thompson, of Spirit Lake, had been charged. Police were called at 5 p.m. Thursday to a home for a report of that a person had been stabbed.

Police say two people were injured. Their names have not been released. One person was taken to a local hospital and later flow to a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital. The other person declined medical treatment.

Thompson, who remains in the Dickinson County Jail, has been charged with attempted murder and going armed with intent.

Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com