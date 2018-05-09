FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Warrant: Teen recorded students’ sex act in school bathroom

 
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — An Atlanta-area high school student is facing a felony charge after being accused of secretly recording a sex act between two other students in a school bathroom.

News outlets cite an arrest warrant that says the 17-year-old boy reached over a closed bathroom stall at Harrison High School and recorded a 15-year-old girl with a 16-year-old boy. That video spread via social media, air drop and group chats.

An assistant principal notified police after discovering the video last Wednesday. According to the warrant, the 17-year-old told administrators he took the video because he didn’t understand how the school could let the act happen.

Cobb County police say the sex act was consensual and the students were recorded without their knowledge. The teen is charged with eavesdropping-surveillance, a felony.