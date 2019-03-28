FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Georgia House opts for airport oversight, not takeover

By Associated Press
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Instead of trying to take over Atlanta’s massive airport, the Georgia House has passed a proposal establishing a legislative committee to oversee 10 of Georgia’s major commercial airports.

The bill, which passed Thursday, is a House substitute to a Senate proposal calling for a full state takeover of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Atlanta officials strongly oppose the Senate bill and have said there’s no need for additional oversight.

Republican Rep. Kevin Tanner says the House version is a more “measured approach” to past procurement issues at Atlanta’s airport that led to the Senate original.

The bill also bundles two other proposals: extension of a jet fuel tax exemption and one seeking to improve transit options across rural parts of the state.

The legislation is likely to head to conference committee to hash out differences between the House and Senate bills.