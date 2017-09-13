Barges to provide housing for some Harvey-displaced Texans

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (AP) — Government officials say floating barges outfitted with living quarters will provide temporary homes for hundreds of Southeast Texas residents displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Port Arthur Mayor Derrick Freeman on Tuesday announced the housing plan for as many as 600 people left homeless after Harvey. Freeman says two floating barges will provide living space and three meals a day, plus laundry facilities.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick says the two berthing barges are especially meant to help families.

The Navy has used berthing barges to house military personnel at times when ships were undergoing repairs.

Port Arthur is 80 miles (128 kilometers) east of Houston.