Woman drives into pool, rescued by bystanders, car sinks

JEFFERSON, N.H. (AP) — Firefighters say a woman was not hurt after she drove into a swimming pool near a golf course in Jefferson, New Hampshire.

WMUR-TV reports fire officials said the woman got turned around on Thursday and ended up driving into Waumbek Pool. Bystanders rushed to help. They were able to free her and her two small dogs.

Officials said her car sank to the bottom of the pool, which in that area was about 6 feet deep. A wrecker was called in to remove the car.

Firefighters were stationed at the golf course for a fireworks display and quickly responded.

State police are investigating.

