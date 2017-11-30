Investigation into Iowa deputy’s firing of gun during chase

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Law enforcement officials in northeastern Iowa have launched an investigation after a Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy fired his gun at a fleeing vehicle last week.

A news release Thursday from the sheriff’s office says deputies were helping Waterloo police in a chase on Nov. 22 when Deputy Joe Schmidt fired his service gun at the fleeing vehicle. The office says Schmidt is a 15-year veteran of the department.

Waterloo police are investigating and will refer the incident to the Black Hawk County Attorney for review.

Waterloo Police Capt. Dave Mohlis said Thursday that no one was injured in the shooting. A message left with the sheriff’s department seeking information on the fleeing suspect and Schmidt’s employment status was not immediately returned.