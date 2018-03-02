Ex- Alabama attorney convicted of robbery, attempted murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A former attorney has been found guilty of kidnapping a man and threatening to cut off his fingers and genitals.

AL.com reports a jury found 52-year-old James William Woolley guilty of robbery, kidnapping and attempted murder in a 2016 incident in which a man says he was lured to the basement of a Birmingham home, robbed and beaten.

Prosecutor John Hensley said that Woolley and another man attacked the victim with a machete and gun and put cigarettes out on him, threatening to kill him and his family.

Defense attorney Lois Beasley-Carlisle called the victim a “doper” who probably fabricated the incident because he owed Woolley money.

Co-defendants Monique Antoine Roscoe and Kimberly Murphy have pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the incident.

Woolley will be sentenced in April.

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews