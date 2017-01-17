Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Correction: Death Row Suicide story

 
SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — On Jan. 13, The Associated Press relayed an old story reporting that California death row inmate Brandon Wilson was found dead. Wilson was found dead Thursday, Nov. 17, 2011, not last Thursday.

A corrected version of the story is below:

California killer of 9-year-old killed self on death row

Authorities say a California death row inmate who killed a 9-year-old Oceanside boy hanged himself in his cell

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities said a California death row inmate who killed a 9-year-old Oceanside boy hanged himself in his cell.

State corrections officials told the San Diego Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2jggvtH) in 2011 that Brandon Wilson was found dead Nov. 17, 2011, at San Quentin State Prison.

The 33-year-old was convicted of slitting the throat of Matthew Cecchi in an Oceanside Harbor restaurant in 1998.

The Oroville boy was in town for a family reunion.

Wilson, a drifter from Wisconsin, said he’d taken LSD and believed God had told him to kill people.

He was captured two days later after stabbing a woman during a robbery in Hollywood. She survived.

At his murder trial, Wilson told jurors he had no remorse and told them to recommend the death penalty or he would kill again.