FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

RFK Jr. to appear with Kucinich in Ohio governor’s race

 
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is planning an appearance in Ohio with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich).

Kucinich’s campaign says his “Water and Environment Meet and Greet” with Kennedy, son of the late Robert F. Kennedy, will take place at a Cleveland restaurant on Thursday.

The event comes as the former congressman seeks the Democratic nomination for governor in a May 8 primary contest against former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN'-ee) and former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill.

On the Republican side, Attorney General Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor also are facing off for the chance to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), who’s term-limited.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, another nationally known Democrat, campaigned with Cordray earlier this month.