RFK Jr. to appear with Kucinich in Ohio governor’s race

CLEVELAND (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is planning an appearance in Ohio with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich).

Kucinich’s campaign says his “Water and Environment Meet and Greet” with Kennedy, son of the late Robert F. Kennedy, will take place at a Cleveland restaurant on Thursday.

The event comes as the former congressman seeks the Democratic nomination for governor in a May 8 primary contest against former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN'-ee) and former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill.

On the Republican side, Attorney General Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor also are facing off for the chance to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), who’s term-limited.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, another nationally known Democrat, campaigned with Cordray earlier this month.