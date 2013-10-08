Israeli leaders commend Greek battle on neo-Nazis

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli leaders are commending the visiting Greek prime minister for his tough stance against neo-Nazis in his country.

Referring to the far-right Golden Dawn party, Antonis Samaras said Tuesday in Jerusalem he was “not going to allow neo-Nazism in the birthplace of democracy.”

Golden Dawn has seen a surge in public support since financial crisis hit Greece four years ago. Five of its party’s 18 lawmakers were arrested late last month following the stabbing death of a Greek rap singer and accused of being members of a criminal organization.

Golden Dawn insists it is not neo-Nazi, though leading members have expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler.

Israeli President Shimon Peres said he saluted Samaras for his stance against “violent, crazy organizations.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised the “courageous steps.”