Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Replica of Jefferson’s Monticello sells at auction for $2.1M

 
Share

SOMERS, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut home that is a replica of Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello has been sold at auction for more than $2.1 million, far below the $7.7 million it cost to build just two years ago.

The mansion was built by S. Prestley Blake, a co-founder of the Massachusetts-based Friendly’s restaurant chain and a longtime admirer of Jefferson. The 101-year-old ice cream magnate has never lived in it, but held functions inside.

The listing agent, Sherri Milkie of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, tells The Republican newspaper of Springfield, Massachusetts, that the 10,000-square foot home in Somers was sold Tuesday to a local doctor. She did not disclose a name. Jack Hoyt, project sales manager for Concierge Auctions of New York City, says the buyer plans to move into the home.

Blake said after the auction in remarks reported by The Hartford Courant that he was happy the new owner would occupy the home but he was surprised by the amount of the winning bid.

Other news
A jet takes flight as heat ripples radiate from the runway, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Sky Harbor International Airport, in Phoenix. Phoenix this month shattered its record for consecutive days in which the temperature reached at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius), standing at 26 days and counting as of Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Suffocating heat wave in metro Phoenix starts easing after first major monsoon storm of the season
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Ohtani throws first MLB shutout in Angels’ 6-0 win over Tigers after team says he’s staying
FILE - Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelly leaves the U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, Mich., with his family and supporters on June 9, 2022. The former Republican candidate for Michigan governor pleaded guilty on July 27, 2023, to a misdemeanor charge for his participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Ryan Kelley, ex-candidate for Michigan governor, pleads guilty to misdemeanor in Capitol riot case

“I’m glad that they got it,” Blake said. “But I don’t see how they got it so low.”

The auction was called after the house failed to sell for the original asking price of $6.5 million and it didn’t get a buyer at the reduced listing of $4.9 million.

Blake, who lives a few doors down on adjacent property connected by a horse trail, said in 2014 when the house was built that he hoped it would be a source of pride for the town on the Massachusetts state line.

“This is the last thing I’ll leave for posterity,” he said. “I want this to be an asset to the community.”

Other than a three-car garage, the house was built to mimic the original Monticello from the outside. That includes the decorative railings on the roof and the handmade bricks imported from Virginia, laid in the same Flemish bond pattern used by Jefferson.

For its construction, Blake flew his contractor, Bill Laplante, to Virginia to study the original. Laplante said he used photographs and a book with original architectural drawings to help him build the replica.