Man sentenced for role in southern Illinois teen’s death

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A man charged in the 2010 kidnapping and death of a 15-year-old girl in southern Illinois has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The sentencing of 27-year-old Chad Bennett II comes after he pleaded guilty in March to a home invasion charge as part of a plea agreement that dropped first-degree murder charges in the death of Sidnee Stephens.

Bennett was among five people charged in connection with Stephens’ shooting death. Fishermen found her body under a bridge near the Perry County city of Pinckneyville, about 60 miles southeast of St. Louis.

Perry County State’s Attorney David Searby tells The Southern Illinoisan that Bennett was the final person sentenced in the case.

Two other men were convicted of murder in Stephens’ death.

