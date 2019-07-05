New Vermont law restricts access to some certified records

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A new Vermont law is changing who has access to certified copies of birth and death certificates.

The law first passed in 2017, but did not take effect until July 1. It restricts who can get certified copies to family members of someone appointed by a court.

The new law also streamlines the process to create, store, issue and track birth and death certificates through a new, statewide electronic vital records system.

Members of the public can still get non-certified copies of birth and death records.

The law does not change the procedure for requesting Vermont marriage, civil union, divorce or dissolution certificates.

Jessie Hammond of the Vermont Department of Health, which oversees public records, says the new measures will help Vermonters protect personal information.