Jamaica minister accused of corruption resigns

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — A government minister in Jamaica has resigned amid accusations that he illegally built businesses in his constituency for financial gain.

Richard Azan was a junior minister in the Government and Works Ministry when he stepped down after government officials revealed he built 10 stores in a public market in rural southern Clarendon parish. The Clarendon Parish Council has sole authority over the market and is the only body that can open market spaces.

Azan has acknowledged collecting about $100 in monthly rent from tenants.

The island’s Contractor General Office issued a report this week stating that Azan’s actions were considered politically corrupt.

Azan stepped down late Friday but will retain his seat in Parliament.