Las Vegas police: No survivors in crash of small airplane

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say there were no survivors in the crash Tuesday of a single-engine airplane in the outskirts of metro Las Vegas.

A statement released Wednesday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said unspecified inclement weather conditions prevented search-and-rescue personnel from landing at the crash site late Tuesday but they were able to determine from the air that there were no survivors.

The police statement did not specify how many people were killed but the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that three people were thought to be aboard.

The FAA said the plane crashed near Gass Peak under unknown circumstances.

The National transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, and information on the victims’ identities will be determined and released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.