Katcho Achadjian, former California assemblyman, dies at 68

 
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Katcho Achadjian, who represented California’s Central Coast in the state Assembly for three terms, died Thursday, according to a news report.

His family confirmed Achadjian’s death to KSBY-TV. The cause of death was not provided. He was 68.

Born in Lebanon to Armenian parents, Achadjian came to the U.S. in 1971. He became a citizen about a decade later.

After earning a business administration degree from California Polytechnic State University, he purchased a small business that expanded into multiple stores and gas stations throughout San Luis Obispo County.

San Luis Obispo County voters elected Achadjian to the Board of Supervisors in 1998. He served on the board until his election to the Assembly in 2010.

Armen Martin, the chairman emeritus of the National Organization of Republican Armenians, remembered Achadjian as “the true immigrant story, and he did it not by excelling within the Armenian American community, he did it by excelling in his local community.”

Jordan Cunningham, who succeeded Achadjian as 35th District Assemblyman, called him a friend and a mentor.

“He was a true public servant and an American success story,” Cunningham said in a statement. “Katcho leaves a legacy of devotion to community, energetic representation, and consensus-building.”