AP Top News at 12:41 a.m. EDT

Putin welcomes Kim Jong Un at cosmodrome for meeting that shows how leaders are coming together

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived at a cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East on Wednesday for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that underscores how the two leaders’ interests are aligning in the face of their separate, intensifying confrontations with the United States. Putin welcomed Kim at the entrance to a launch vehicle assembly building. The two men shook hands and Putin said he was “very glad to see” Kim. Kim’s translator thanked Putin for the warm welcome, “despite being busy.” The two leaders will inspect the cosmodrome and then sit down for talks, Russian state media reported.