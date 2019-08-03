FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Arrests at unsanctioned Moscow protest up to 600

 
MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on a the police response to an unsanctioned Moscow protest (all times local):

6:00 p.m.

An arrest monitoring group and the Russian Interior Ministry say Moscow police have detained 600 protesters at an unsanctioned protest of some independent and opposition candidates being kept off the ballot for a city council election.

The OVD-Info group had reported at least 311 arrests on Saturday evening before doubling the number to 600 in the evening. A previous demonstration over the candidates’ exclusion a week ago resulted in nearly 1,400 arrests.

Demonstrators were planning to hold a march along the Boulevard Ring, which skirts central Moscow and is a popular place for pedestrians. Police gave repeated warnings that officers would take active measures to stop them.

___

4:45 p.m.

An arrest monitoring group says Moscow police have detained more than 300 protesters a week after authorities arrested nearly 1,400 at a previous demonstration against the exclusion of some independent and opposition candidates from a city council election.

Lyubov Sobol, one of the excluded candidates and a driving figure of the current wave of protests, was among those detained on Saturday She was grabbed by police in central Moscow and hustled into a police van, loudly demanding to know why she was being held.

Demonstrators were aiming to hold a march along the Boulevard Ring, which skirts central Moscow and is a popular place for pedestrians. Police gave repeated warnings that officers would take active measures to stop a protest.

Helmeted riot police lined the route and started seizing demonstrators from a scattered crowd on Pushkin Square and pushing them back from another square further along the route.

A young bicyclist was beaten with truncheons as he lay on the pavement still straddling his bike. Other people appeared nonchalant as they were detained.

___

2:15 p.m.

Police in Moscow have detained a leading opposition figure as she was heading to an unauthorized rally protesting the exclusion of independent and opposition candidates from the Moscow city council election.

Lyubov Sobol, who is one of the aspirants rejected from the ballot, was detained Saturday in central Moscow and taken away in a police van.

The rally attempt comes a week after police detained nearly 1,400 protesters, beating some of them with truncheons.

Despite repeated warnings that police would take active measures against a protest on Saturday, activists aim to hold a march for about four kilometers (2.5 miles) along the Boulevard Ring that circles central Moscow and is a popular area to stroll.