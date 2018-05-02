FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Nevada man sentenced to jail for deadly car crash

 
Share

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada man has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for the car crash that led to the death of a 21-month-old girl.

The Gardnerville Record-Courier reports 54-year-old David Neese was convicted last week on a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter for the January 2017 crash.

Authorities say Neese of Fernley failed to stop as he was approaching the traffic light at the intersection of Johnson Lane and U.S. Highway 395 south of Carson City.

Authorities say Neese’s pickup truck struck two cars from behind, including the one containing Ava Gray. Authorities say the child received a head injury from the crash and died a couple days later.

___

Information from: Gardnerville Record-Courier, http://www.recordcourier.com