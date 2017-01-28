Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

23: Serena Williams sets major record with win over Venus

By JOHN PYE
 
Share

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Serena Williams held up a Grand Slam winner’s trophy for the 23rd time, celebrating her unrivalled place in history, and received a congratulatory letter and a pair of custom-made shoes from Michael Jordan, the name most synonymous with No. 23.

Venus Williams got to watch from close range again, and shed tears more of joy than regret after being beaten in a major final for the seventh time by her record-breaking younger sister.

Serena won the all-Williams final, the ninth in Grand Slam history and the second in Australia, 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday night.

With her record seventh Australian Open title, Serena moved ahead of Steffi Graf for the most major titles in the Open era.

Other news
FILE - People stand by cases of bottled water as the City of Germantown gives them out to residents on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Forest Hill Elementary School in Germantown, Tenn. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, the city of Germantown told its 40,000 residents that they can resume using tap water for drinking and showering, a week after they were ordered to stay away after diesel full spilled into a reservoir at a treatment plant and tainted the Memphis suburb's supply. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)
A Tennessee city can drink its tap water again, a week after a fuel spill tainted its supply
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Video of giant Barbie walking in Dubai was computer generated, not a hologram
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson walks out for practice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, during the NFL football team's training camp in Eagan, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)
Vikings star Justin Jefferson plays his contract situation cool and welcomes the pressure

The Williams sisters are close. They started out playing together in Compton, California, hardly a hotbed for tennis, with their father Richard and mother Oracene as coach and mentor. And they still practice and travel together around the world.

They met for the first time at a major at Melbourne Park in 1998 — Venus won that one. In 2003, when the younger of the Williams siblings completed her “Serena Slam” of four consecutive titles, Venus was on the other side of the net. She didn’t reach another Australian final for 14 years.

When Serena sat on the court, holding both arms up to celebrate on Saturday, Venus walked over to her sister’s side of the net for a hug.

“This was a tough one,” Serena said. “I really would like to take this moment to congratulate Venus, she’s an amazing person — she’s my inspiration.

“There’s no way I would be at 23 without her — there’s no way I would be at one without her. Thank you Venus for inspiring me to be the best player I can be and inspiring me to work hard.”

Asked if it felt awkward to be on the receiving end of so many losses to her sister, the 36-year-old Venus didn’t flinch.

“No, because I guess I’ve been here before,” she said. “I really enjoy seeing the name Williams on the trophy. This is a beautiful thing.”

Venus won the last of her seven majors in 2008 at Wimbledon. She didn’t make the second week of a major for a few years as she came to terms with an energy-sapping illness after being diagnosed with Sjogren’s syndrome in 2011. And she only made it back to the semifinals last year at Wimbledon.

Another shot at a first Australian Open title was a sign of progress, she said.

“That’s exactly where I want to be standing during these Grand Slams, is on finals day, having an opportunity,” she said. “That’s the highlight of all this, is to be in that moment.”

Serena Williams, meanwhile, enjoyed the fact she made history in Melbourne. Only Margaret Court, with 24, is in front of her in terms of overall Grand Slam singles titles, although the Australian great won 13 of her Grand Slams before the Open era began in 1968.

“My first Grand Slam started here, and getting to 23 here, but playing Venus, it’s stuff that legends are made of,” Serena said. “I couldn’t have written a better story.”

The match didn’t live up to its classic billing, with nerves and tension causing uncharacteristic mistakes and unforced errors, with four consecutive service breaks before Venus finally held for a 3-2 lead in the first set. That included a game when Serena had game point but served back-to-back double-faults and three in all to give up the break.

There were six service breaks in total. Both players were relatively subdued, except when Serena smashed her racket in the third game.

After the fourth game, however, Serena Williams didn’t face another break point in the 1-hour, 22-minute match.

“Serena Williams, that’s my little sister,” Venus said. “I have been right there with you. Some of them I have lost right there against you. It’s been an awesome thing, your win has always been my win.”

In terms of total years, it was the oldest Grand Slam women’s final in the Open era —the Williams sisters combining for 71 years, 11 months.

Roger Federer will be aiming to increase his all-time men’s record to 18 when he takes on 14-time major winner Rafael Nadal on Sunday, completing the singles finals lineup of all 30-somethings.

Bob and Mike Bryan missed out on a doubles record, losing the final 7-5, 7-5 to Henri Kontinen of Finland and John Peers of Australia.

The third-seeded twins were trying to win their 17th Grand Slam title, which would have tied them with John Newcombe.

Speaking of records, Serena got a little bit superstitious Down Under, and hadn’t wanted to talk about the No. 23 until she got it.

Now there’s a limited-edition racket — 23 of them to be released — and some custom-made shoes sent by former NBA great Jordan. It had Jordan’s usual jersey number No. 23 stamped on the heel, helping to provide some synchronicity for the numbers involved.

JOHN PYE
John Pye has been AP’s Asia-Pacific Sports Editor since 2000