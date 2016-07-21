Iowa mom whose boyfriend injured baby gets probation

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A Council Bluffs woman who left her infant with an abusive boyfriend has been given two years of probation.

The Daily Nonpareil reports (http://bit.ly/2ajrDm1 ) that 20-year-old Kuira Lawton pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts Tuesday and was also sentenced to a suspended prison term of six years.

Prosecutors say Lawton failed to protect her baby because she would leave the child with Rodney Weatherwax, who’s since been convicted of child endangerment causing injury. He was given 20 years in prison. A court document says Weatherwax injured the baby at least three times between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30 last year. The 5-month-old child suffered at least 20 fractures. Lawton told doctors that Weatherwax punched the child in the face.

State officials are working with Lawton on child visitation rights.

___

Information from: The Daily Nonpareil, http://www.nonpareilonline.com