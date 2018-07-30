FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Top Iowa brewery sues former worker, seeking to topple rival

 
DECORAH, Iowa (AP) — A prominent Iowa brewery is pseudo-suing its former head brewer.

A legal action filed by Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. seeks to stop Chris Flenker from helping run a new brewery in Cedar Rapids, alleging he is violating a non-compete agreement.

Toppling Goliath is known for its popular Pseudo Sue pale ale and other beers that have made it one of the nation’s top ranked breweries. Flenker worked at the Decorah-based company from 2015 until his departure in January 2017.

Flenker is now working at Thew Brewing in Cedar Rapids, which opened earlier this year.

Toppling Goliath says Flenker agreed not to work for a rival business within 150 miles of Decorah for two years after his departure. The company says Flenker had access to its proprietary recipes, formulas and techniques and is using those trade secrets for gain.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction blocking Flenker’s work at Thew.