Muscatine man found guilty of killing grandmother in 2018

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — A Muscatine County jury has convicted a Muscatine man of first-degree murder for the 2018 stabbing death of his grandmother on her birthday.

The jury found Darian Lensgraf, 20, guilty Friday of killing 66-year-old Diana Lensgraf on Dec. 12, 2018, the Muscatine Journal reported. Lensgraf faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole when he’s sentenced on March 6. He will remain behind bars until his sentencing.

Lensgraf was arrested shortly after the killing when a convenience store clerk called 911 to report that the then-19-year-old Lensgraf was in the store holding a bloody knife. About 15 minutes earlier, police had received another call reporting that a woman was found stabbed to death at a home in Muscatine.

Lensgraf told police during an interview that he took the knife to her home with the intent to kill her. Prosecutors argued that Lensgraf killed his grandmother after she kicked him out of her home, leaving him homeless. Lensgraf’s defense attorney had argued that he was not guilty by reason of insanity.