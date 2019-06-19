FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Mom who died in Michigan river with 2 girls was ‘tired, sad’

 
Share

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman who drove her car into a river, killing herself and twin daughters, had been talking about being “sad and lonely,” a family member said.

The bodies of Ineza McClinton, 44, and 9-year-old twins Angel and Faith McClinton were recovered Monday and Tuesday from the Kalamazoo River. Police released their names Wednesday.

McClinton was “having some difficulties in her life,” another daughter, Tishyron McClinton, told TV station WWMT . “She was talking about how she was tired, sad and lonely. Never in a million years would I thought she had a plot or a plan.”

Kalamazoo police said two more girls were let out of the car before it went into the river Monday at Verburg Park. Their relationship to Ineza McClinton was not immediately known. Capt. Brad Misner declined further comment.

Other news
The sun sets next to the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 24, 2023. The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates again Thursday. Economists are saying it could be the last hike in a rapid-fire series that started a year ago. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Germany used to be the world’s export powerhouse. Now, it’s not growing. What happened?
This UGC photo made available by a source wishing to remain anonymous shows Chinese rights lawyer Lu Siwei on a road, at an undisclosed location, around 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Vientiane, Laos, Thursday, July 27, 2023, as he headed south to the border with Thailand. Lu, stripped of his license for taking on sensitive cases, has been arrested in the Southeast Asian country of Laos, with activists and family members worried he will be deported back to China where he could face prison time.(Anonymous Source via AP)
A rights lawyer who was fleeing China has been arrested in neighboring Laos
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Lauren James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark at the Women’s World Cup

“We’re still in the middle of the investigation,” he said.

Ineza McClinton and the twins lived in Grand Rapids, 50 miles (80.4 kilometers) north, but had family in the Kalamazoo area. Tishyron McClinton said she was among relatives Monday night.

“She had something to tell me, but when I asked her what it was, she couldn’t really get it out,” Tishyron McClinton said.

Candace Miller, who lived across the street in Grand Rapids, recalled how Ineza gave her daughter a pair of sandals.

“I don’t know what was going on to cause her to do that,” Miller said of the deaths. “You would never have seen it from the outside. ... My daughter played with them every weekend.”

Jeanette McClinton wonders why Ineza, her sister, didn’t seek help.

“I want my mom back. I want my sisters back,” Tishyron McClinton said. “It’s a very hard pill to swallow.”