FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man who lured friend to robbery scene gets 18 years

 
Share

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man authorities say lured a friend to a robbery that ended in his death, but later cooperated with investigators, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The Republican-American reports that 25-year-old Tysean Snow was sentenced Friday in connection with the fatal shooting in January 2017 of Savion Bostic-Aponte in Waterbury.

Snow had faced a felony murder charge in the case, but under a deal with prosecutors, he agreed to testify against a co-defendant he said actually pulled the trigger and pleaded guilty to robbery charges.

Snow apologized to Bostic-Aponte’s family.

Prosecutors say Snow lured the victim to an abandoned home in the city where Tijuan Gibson intended to rob him, but instead shot him. Gibson has been convicted of felony murder and robbery.