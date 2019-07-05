Emergency repairs OKd for Vicksburg museum’s collapsed wall

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Officials have approved emergency repairs at a Mississippi museum where part of an exterior wall collapsed this week.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors approved the emergency measures for the Old Courthouse Museum in Vicksburg.

A section of outer wall collapsed Tuesday evening on the museum’s west side, The Vicksburg Post reported. Warren Country supervisors approved efforts Wednesday to shore up the areas around the collapse and continue looking for ways to pay for needed repairs.

Chuck Thornton, the county’s director of building and grounds, said the repairs will be expensive because the building is more than 100 years old.

Thornton said the county’s plan is to do the repairs in phases, as money becomes available.

“Right now, our efforts are to stabilize the wall to make sure what is there does not continue to collapse,” Thornton said. “We are also working with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History to determine what work can be done to make additional repairs.”

Earlier this year, the county contracted with George Fore & Associates to do a survey and study of the condition of the surrounding wall. The survey showed problems with the wall, particularly along the west side of the property. Water seeping behind and over the wall had affected the wall’s stability, the report said.

The study also showed that the water damage might have been made worse by French drains that had been covered.

Because of the building’s history and age, any work on the building must be approved by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, which has been notified of the collapse.

“When this collapse happened, we were and still are in the process of planning the repairs and determining how much the work would cost,” Thornton said. “We have also been working with Archives and History in seeking any grant money - if there are any out there - that could help pay for it.”

