FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

SC teacher of the year honored as changes still debated

By JEFFREY COLLINS and CHRISTINA L. MYERS
 
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s new teacher of the year planned to become a doctor but ended up becoming a biology teacher after a part-time, hands-on science job while in college with elementary school students.

Chanda Jefferson, who teaches in Fairfield County, won the award at a banquet Wednesday evening and then came to the Statehouse on Thursday to be honored.

She is in her eighth year teaching high school biology, the career path she chose after that “Mad Science” job.

Jefferson won a $25,000 prize, the chance to drive a BMW for a year and a chance to spend the next year working at a center to recruit and retain the best teachers.

Other news
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Big 12 not quite the same, but it feels like home to a 98-year-old Colorado fan
AfD co-leaders Tino Chrupalla, left, and Alice Weidel arrive at the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, federal party conference at the Magdeburg Messe, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. The 10-year-old AfD gathered in the eastern city of Magdeburg for a convention stretching over the next two weekends at which it plans to choose candidates and set its policy platform for next June's European Parliament election. (Carsten Koall/dpa via AP)
German far-right leader urges conservatives to break down ‘firewall’ against his party
Shiite Muslims beat their chests to show their grief during a procession marking Ashoura in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ashoura, marks the tenth day of the Muslim month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Millions of Shiite Muslims across the world commemorate the mourning day of Ashoura

“I say it time and time again, there’s magic happening in the classrooms across South Carolina,” Jefferson said. “Magic happening, and I just want that to be showcased this year.”

After honoring Jefferson on Thursday, State Superintendent Molly Spearman answered criticism from a May 1 rally where 10,000 people, many of them teachers, came to the Statehouse on a school day to call for an overhaul of the state’s education system.

Spearman didn’t back down from her comment that she “cannot support teachers walking out on their obligations.”

“I understand they have frustrations. I get frustrated sometimes myself and emotional. This is personal, this is really important. You don’t go into teaching unless you really love it. So I understand that emotion,” Spearman said. “I want us to channel that emotion together and work together.”

Spearman spent the day of the rally as a substitute teacher in a nearby school, prompting thunderous chants of “Where is Molly?” several times.

“Molly is right here,” Spearman said Thursday.

Jefferson said she thinks there is a movement growing to change education in South Carolina.

“People are listening to our voices and they see that we’re talking about our struggles, our students’ struggles and the different things we need as teachers, and I think that as they notice, things will begin to change,” Jefferson said,